Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 76,498 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,498 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

NYSE:FSK opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

