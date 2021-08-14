Zacks: Brokerages Expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.03 Million

Analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will post $125.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $127.00 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $115.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $500.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.83 million to $505.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $534.50 million, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $546.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPX shares. TheStreet downgraded GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Roth Capital lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Shares of NYSE:GPX opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $359.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $20.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPX. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,607 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,517,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the 2nd quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 44,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

