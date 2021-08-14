Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 7,096 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 1.69% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26.

