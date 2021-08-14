Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Acquires New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $323.45 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $324.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

