Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Shares of CSCO opened at $56.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

