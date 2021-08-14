$0.47 EPS Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.48. Campbell Soup reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 551,575 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 10.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 192,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 316,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 52.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 113,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $43.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.