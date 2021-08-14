Bank of Hawaii Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

BSV opened at $82.17 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

