VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 173,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 93,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 56,830 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 161,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $32.82 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

