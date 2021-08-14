TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BST. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $54.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $62.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

