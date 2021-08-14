DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC opened at $41.23 on Friday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,324 shares of company stock worth $374,627 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.