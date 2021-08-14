CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Plans Dividend of $1.64

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) declared a dividend on Friday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCFN opened at $51.00 on Friday. CCFNB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30.

About CCFNB Bancorp

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

