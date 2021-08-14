SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 2,241.14% and a negative return on equity of 107.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 33.50 and a quick ratio of 31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.57. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

