SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 2,241.14% and a negative return on equity of 107.54%.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNES opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 33.50 and a quick ratio of 31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.57. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61.
About SenesTech
