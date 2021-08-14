ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.69%.

ImmuCell stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75. ImmuCell has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

