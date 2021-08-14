ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.69%.
ImmuCell stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75. ImmuCell has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.
ImmuCell Company Profile
Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.