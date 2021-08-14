Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $158.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.