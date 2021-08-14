Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $271.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.