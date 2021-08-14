658 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Bought by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,771,000 after acquiring an additional 74,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,760,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,634,000 after acquiring an additional 137,076 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after acquiring an additional 127,733 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $79.15 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $60.29 and a 1 year high of $79.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

