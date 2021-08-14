Better Money Decisions LLC Buys 1,405 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 154.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.