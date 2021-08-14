Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,570,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,592 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,442,000 after buying an additional 1,625,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $125,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

NYSE:RTX opened at $87.25 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.72. The company has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

