Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of PATK opened at $86.56 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.69.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $812,673.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 316,956 shares in the company, valued at $27,622,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela R. Klyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.