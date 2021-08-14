Welch Group LLC Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 543,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 387,123 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 25,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.21 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058 in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

