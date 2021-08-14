Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires Shares of 10,256 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,256 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,843,000 after buying an additional 165,771 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 75.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,303,000 after buying an additional 229,018 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,044,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after buying an additional 70,989 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 287,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after buying an additional 48,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 30,807 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $87.13 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.09. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

