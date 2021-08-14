17,553 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,831,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,923,000 after buying an additional 842,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after buying an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,166,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,907,000 after buying an additional 709,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3,737.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 677,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after buying an additional 659,849 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

