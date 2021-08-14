Tuttle Tactical Management Boosts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,559,000. Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 171,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 93,100 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 469,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 91,460 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.41.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

