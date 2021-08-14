Welch Group LLC Trims Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Entergy by 194.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,979,000 after acquiring an additional 949,105 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Entergy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in Entergy by 69.0% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,487,000 after acquiring an additional 465,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 359.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after acquiring an additional 349,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Shares of ETR opened at $109.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,386 shares of company stock worth $1,639,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

