Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,264,000 after purchasing an additional 52,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $416.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $401.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.18 and a twelve month high of $417.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

