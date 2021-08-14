Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LSI opened at $119.98 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $121.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.36.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.81.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

