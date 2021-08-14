Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $11.17 Million Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,639 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of PagerDuty worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.46.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $2,892,919.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $308,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

