Yap Stone Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (YAP)

Yap Stone (CURRENCY:YAP) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Yap Stone coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yap Stone has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yap Stone has a total market cap of $346,487.59 and approximately $10,783.00 worth of Yap Stone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yap Stone alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00057539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.08 or 0.00881569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00102250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00044122 BTC.

Yap Stone Coin Profile

Yap Stone is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2019. Yap Stone’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Yap Stone is medium.com/@yapstonecity . Yap Stone’s official website is www.yapstone.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “YAP CHAIN is a decentralized blockchain ecosystem that makes Smart City as a single unified computer that enables users to make smart payments, contract, MOU, voting, etc. without the involvement of a 3rd party, thus allowing users to enjoy convenient and secure city life. “

Yap Stone Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yap Stone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yap Stone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yap Stone using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Yap Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yap Stone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.