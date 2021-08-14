First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FINN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 30.00 per share on Thursday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.
FINN stock opened at $13,500.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13,415.60. First National of Nebraska has a twelve month low of $9,701.00 and a twelve month high of $13,999.00.
First National of Nebraska Company Profile
Further Reading: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for First National of Nebraska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National of Nebraska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.