Analysts Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.38. Lamb Weston posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,063,000 after acquiring an additional 86,665 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

