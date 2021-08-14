Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,919 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after buying an additional 2,840,721 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,522,000 after buying an additional 1,849,666 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after buying an additional 1,605,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,013,000 after buying an additional 1,454,994 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.69.

NEE opened at $83.45 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $163.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

