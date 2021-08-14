Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 129,798 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,798 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $69,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6,822.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.79.

NYSE HLT opened at $122.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 228.57 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.48 and a fifty-two week high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

