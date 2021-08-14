Bradley Mark J. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bradley Mark J. decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $251.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $192.52 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

