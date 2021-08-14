Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $201,000 in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $925,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $870,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,165.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,428. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olin stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Olin Co. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

