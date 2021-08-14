Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Position Raised by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the quarter. Hubbell comprises 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $115,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $206.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.74. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $131.09 and a one year high of $208.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

