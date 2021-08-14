Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BRG opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 171.77 and a quick ratio of 233.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 62.95% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $337,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $123,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

