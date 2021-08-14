Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.45. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 1,450 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $12.10 target price on Eutelsat Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

