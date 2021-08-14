Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Price Target Cut to $10.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INN. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE:INN opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $969.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth $12,208,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,044,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 997.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 800,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 705,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1,061.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 735,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 672,085 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

