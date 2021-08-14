Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Price Target Cut to $10.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INN. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
NYSE:INN opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $969.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
In other news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth $12,208,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,044,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 997.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 800,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 705,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1,061.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 735,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 672,085 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
