Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) fell 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.10. 236,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 377,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWBHF. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $3.80 to $3.45 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Charlotte’s Web from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05).

About Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce website, third party e-commerce websites, as well as distributors, health practitioners, and various brick and mortar retailers.

