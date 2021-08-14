Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) General Counsel Maloney Tahmineh Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) General Counsel Maloney Tahmineh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ KPLT opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,985,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,162,000. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,222,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,729,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

