Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.640-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,732 shares of company stock worth $2,329,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.