Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Announces Earnings Results

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $23.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.18) by $28.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:CSU opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48. Capital Senior Living has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital Senior Living from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

