Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.31. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 340 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The technology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,273 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Kewaunee Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

