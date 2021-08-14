Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €262.25 ($308.53). Linde shares last traded at €260.15 ($306.06), with a volume of 644,415 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €270.18 ($317.86).

The company has a fifty day moving average of €247.31. The stock has a market cap of $134.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

