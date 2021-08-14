Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.51. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$8.46, with a volume of 37,394 shares.

DR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.75 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Medical Facilities to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.53. The company has a market cap of C$259.42 million and a P/E ratio of 56.35.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$124.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.53%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.