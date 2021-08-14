Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.81% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. Maxeon Solar Technologies updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $57.97.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAXN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

