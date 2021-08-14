CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Short Interest Update

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNPAY opened at $8.62 on Friday. CNP Assurances has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.70.

Get CNP Assurances alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNP Assurances in a report on Friday, July 30th.

CNP Assurances SA engages in the design, development, distribution, and management of personal insurance products. It operates through the following business segments: Savings and Personal Risk. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for CNP Assurances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNP Assurances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.