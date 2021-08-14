Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $3.85 on Friday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01.

In other news, CEO Vu Truong bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $25,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARDS shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

