Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 91.50% and a negative net margin of 390.67%.

NASDAQ AWH opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.97. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.