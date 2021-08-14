Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $380.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.29. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Argus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,541 shares of company stock worth $3,281,906. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

